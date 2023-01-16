Dozens of accounts being operated from India to defame Pakistani artists

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that FIA has started process to identify and trace the accounts being used to target and defame Pakistani actresses.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has said that dozens of fake social media accounts to tarnish the image of Pakistani actresses are being operated from India.

The agency also revealed that several accounts have been operated from local cities including Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Islamabad.

According to the sources, the FIA said that the process of identifying the fake accounts being used to defame the artists has now been started.

The development took place after retired army officer Adil Farooq Raja who is currently in the UK made a Vlog and made accusations against the actors by mentioning their initials.

The actresses including Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat approached the Sindh High Court through the separate petitions and asked the court to direct the authorities to take action against the respondent. They also asked the court to direct the relevant authorities to remove the defamatory content from the social media.