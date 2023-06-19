(@Abdulla99267510)

The sister-in-law of the actress says this baseless criticism and speculation are unnecessary and entirely uncalled for.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) The alleged plastic surgery of Pakistani actor Naimal Khawar has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Amidst the controversy, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, a dermatologist and sister-in-law of Naimal, has issued a disclaimer stating that she had no role in the cosmetology procedure in question.

Speculations regarding Naimal, who is the wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, undergoing cosmetic enhancements have been circulating online, with some social media users suggesting that Dr. Fazeela was involved due to her profession in the beauty field.

However, Dr. Fazeela took to Instagram to address the situation and clarify her lack of involvement in the controversy, which she deemed "unwarranted" and "uncalled for."

"Dr. Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic officially release a disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure related to the recently arisen controversy.

This baseless criticism and speculation are unnecessary and entirely uncalled for," she shared on her official Instagram account.

She expressed her regret over baseless assumptions made on social media to defame public figures or anyone else, emphasizing the negative impact it can have on their personal and professional lives.

"It is truly unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media, tarnishing people's images and invading their personal and professional lives," wrote Dr. Fazeela.

The controversy gained traction after a few well-known clothing brands featured Naimal in their latest collection promotions. Subsequently, social media users criticized Naimal, commenting on her Instagram pictures and suggesting that she appeared different after the alleged facial surgery, including rhinoplasty and lip fillers.