Drama "Mera Yar Pindi Da" Staged At PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A play "Mera Yar Pindi Da" was staged at Punjab Council of the Arts aimed to highlight social issues through dramatic performance and to provide neat and clean healthy entertainment facility to the people of twin cities.

It which the part of ten days drama and music festival in collaboration with Pakistan Artists Welfare Foundation.

The play was written and directed by Naeem Bubba.

The artist include Sawera Shahzadi, Naeem Totta, Sagar Khan, Shagufta Khan, Rizwana Khan, Naeem Bubba and Tahir gave tremendous performance in the play.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed at the end of the play appreciated the efforts for highlighting the social issues, adding that the artists are being provided platform for promotion of dramatic activities.

A large number of people thronged arts council to watch the play despite savior weather condition.

