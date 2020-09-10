UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drama Serial "Jalan" Banned

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:08 PM

Drama serial

PEMRA says drama serial “Jalan” has been banned just because it contains such content which do not fit to our core socio-religious values.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned screening of famous drama serial “Jalan” on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PEMRA made announcement of ban on drama being produced and telecast by ARY Digital.

“PEMRA puts ban on ARY Digital’s Drama serial “Jalan”, said the Tweet.

In its notification, PEMRA officials said that they had been receiving many complaints about the content of drama serial “Jalan”.

“There was a content which was against the core social and religious values,” said the notification, pointing out that the administration of the tv was also clearly conveyed that the content was against the social and religious values and correct it.

The notification said that the TV concerned did not take any step to mend its way and continued to air Drama “Jalan”. In its notification, PEMRA said that all TV channels on August 18 had clearly been instructed to run dramas with content that was in accordance with the social and religious values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter August Media TV All

Recent Stories

DIMC launches virtual regatta

11 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

19 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

45 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

26 minutes ago

Women parliamentarians acknowledge Jinnah's determ ..

26 minutes ago

Govt to ensure regular COVID-19 surveillance in sc ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.