Drama Serial "Jalan" Banned

PEMRA says drama serial “Jalan” has been banned just because it contains such content which do not fit to our core socio-religious values.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned screening of famous drama serial “Jalan” on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PEMRA made announcement of ban on drama being produced and telecast by ARY Digital.

“PEMRA puts ban on ARY Digital’s Drama serial “Jalan”, said the Tweet.

In its notification, PEMRA officials said that they had been receiving many complaints about the content of drama serial “Jalan”.

“There was a content which was against the core social and religious values,” said the notification, pointing out that the administration of the tv was also clearly conveyed that the content was against the social and religious values and correct it.

The notification said that the TV concerned did not take any step to mend its way and continued to air Drama “Jalan”. In its notification, PEMRA said that all TV channels on August 18 had clearly been instructed to run dramas with content that was in accordance with the social and religious values.