UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drama Staged To Highlight Kashmir Issue

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Drama staged to highlight Kashmir issue

A stage drama "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" was played at Rashidia Auditorium under the auspices of Bahawalpur Arts Council to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A stage drama "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" was played at Rashidia Auditorium under the auspices of Bahawalpur Arts Council to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob was the chief guest.

The artists portrayed the struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation and situation of the valley after the curfew imposed by the Indian government.

The artists lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting the case of Kashmiris effectively at the United Nations General Assembly. The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were also played in the end.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Bahawalpur IUB Government

Recent Stories

Rahat and Aamer Yamin rock Sindh as Southern Punja ..

45 seconds ago

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister launched Ehsaas Saylani Langar Sche ..

14 minutes ago

Nauman’s five-wicket haul puts Northern on top

23 minutes ago

Chittapar road of Kaghan valley damaged in 2005 ea ..

3 minutes ago

21 arrests confirmed as environmental protesters m ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.