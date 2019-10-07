Drama staged to highlight Kashmir issue

(@Aneesah05582539)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A stage drama "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan " was played at Rashidia Auditorium under the auspices of Bahawalpur Arts Council to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob was the chief guest.

The artists portrayed the struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation and situation of the valley after the curfew imposed by the Indian government.

The artists lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting the case of Kashmiris effectively at the United Nations General Assembly. The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were also played in the end.