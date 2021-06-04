UrduPoint.com
Dua Lipa Announces Official Timeline And Release Of ‘Love Again’

Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

Dua Lipa announces official timeline and release of ‘Love Again’

The singer has taken to Instagram to make announcement about release of her song ‘Love Again’ with millions of her fans across the world

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Dua Lipa has announced the official timeline and release schedule of her upcoming music video (MV) titled ‘Love Again’.

Taking to Instagram, the singer made the account and shared the timings for love Again’s release in different countries including Los Angeles, New York, London, Prishtina, Beijing and Sydney.

The singer has millions of followers across the world for her voice and amazing style of singing.

