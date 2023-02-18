Dua Lipa fears her upcoming third album could be leaked online

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) Dua Lipa is not much excited about her upcoming third album, fearing that it could be leaked online ahead of time.

This is not for the first time that she is fearing about release of her upcoming album as her second album, Future Nostalgia, was also leaked in its entirety two weeks before its planned release in 2020.

The official release was made in haste earlier than expected.

According to the British media, more recently, discarded songs from this past album made their way online - including a collaboration with NERD superstar Pharrell Williams - sparking fears hackers could target her upcoming third album.

The Sun reported: “Over the past month or so countless demos and rejected songs from Dua have been appearing online.

“It’s annoying as they didn’t make the album for a reason but obviously the main concern is to know if information about her third album is next.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher for the record after Future Nostalgia turned her into one of the biggest stars on the planet, so bosses are determined to plug the leak, and quickly.”

It also reported that Dua herself stressed to her music label bosses that her third album could not be allowed to be leaked before it was ready for official release.

Dua’s second album was originally due for release in April 2020 but the songs Physical, Break My Heart, and If It Ain't Me - an unreleased duet with former Fifth Harmony member Normani - were leaked following a security breach in January 2020.

The full record then leaked in late March - prompting Dua to release the official version on March 27, instead of in April as she had planned.

The singer has also faced issues in other ways relating to her music - as she has been challenged over her single Levitating.

Both reggae band Artikal Sound System and songwriting partners L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed lawsuits, claiming Dua’s track sounds like their songs Live Your Life and Wiggle and Giggle All Night respectively.

Dua teased some details about her third album - which is tipped to be released in the first half of this year.

She told the Wall Street Journal last month: "It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting & something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia.”

She added: “I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded."