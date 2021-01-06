UrduPoint.com
Dua Lipa Wants To Branch Out 'something Different' From Music

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' from music

The worldwide renowned singer has expressed willingness to join the fashion industry, saying: “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion,”.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) World fam Dua Lipa has admitted that she wanted to branch out, with a positive thought that more female talent should come and take over, the latest reports say.

She has expressed willingness to join fashion industry.

“I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion,” said the singer in a recent interview.

“Currently, my focus is music but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I will love to start a brand at a some stage,” said Dua Lipa, pointing out that no matter even if she stared off really small.

“I have to take it in baby steps,” she added.

She also stated that for women, it’s hard to solidify yourself as an individual in music.

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like,” she stated.

“I must be heard. But that is the world we are in right now. I’ll prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn,” said the singer.

“People don’t leave their home country unless they have to a lot of the time. To save their families, to try and get a better life,” she said, pointing out that people wanted to be where their family was, where their home was, where they speak the language that is native to them, where they have their own culture.

“People don’t know where it is or think it’s just war-torn. I want to be to show the other side,” she added.

