Durdana Butt passes away  

The actress, 83, was fighting against Coronavirus at a local hospital in Karachi.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Veteran actress Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday as she could not survive in her fight against Coronavirus.

She was 83.

The actress was on ventilator for last couple of days and has died of COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, actor Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator, ".

"The wise.

The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

The news of her demise stormed the social media and condolences messages started pouring in from fans and friends. She was known for her remarkable acting in Fifty-Fifty. She also performed in famous dramas like Aagan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan. She was born in Lahore on May 9, 1938. She entered into showbiz in the early 70s. Butt also starred in movies like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut love, Dil Diyan Gallan and Ishaq positive.

