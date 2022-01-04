UrduPoint.com

Eccentric French TV Twins Die Of Covid Within A Week Of Each Other

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 04, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Eccentric French TV twins die of Covid within a week of each other

Two unvaccinated French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science programme in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from Covid-19, friends and family confirmed

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Two unvaccinated French tv star twin brothers, who made their name on a science programme in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from Covid-19, friends and family confirmed.

The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent.

He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of Covid, the lawyer confirmed.

Instantly recognisable in France and a favourite in the country's glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken part in the creation of Bitcoin.

"We were implicated, very early, in the birth of the cryptocurrency," Grichka told French TV show Non-Stop People in June, with their claim largely based on their proximity and friendship with Japanese mathematicians behind Bitcoin.

Igor announced that they would soon launch their own Currency, "Exocoin".

Neither of the brothers had been vaccinated against Covid-19, their friend, Luc Ferry, a former education minister, said last week.

Ferry told Le Parisien newspaper that he had urged both of them to get vaccinated "countless times" but they refused on the basis that they were "very sporty, without a gram of fat".

"Grichka, like Igor, wasn't an anti-vaxxer. He was anti-vax for himself," Ferry said, confirming that both of them had contracted Covid.

The Russian-origin twins shot to fame as the presenters of the hit 1980s science show "Temps X" on the country's TF1 channel and carved out careers as amateur and often controversial science writers afterwards.

In their later years, their looks, socialite lifestyle and legal problems stemming from their attempt to relaunch "Temps X" kept them in the public eye.

They denied having plastic surgery to explain their transformed looks, but admitted to having undergone "experimentations" which gave them their extreme high cheek bones, as well as large lips and pronounced chins.

"We are proud of having faces like extra-terrestrials," they said in 2010.

Igor was a father of six from several marriages.

Related Topics

Education France Died Bitcoin Cryptocurrency June Family TV From Fat

Recent Stories

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

Spain's jobless number posts record fall in 2021

31 seconds ago
 CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in ..

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in KP hospitals

27 minutes ago
 New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO have been identified

32 minutes ago
 German President Steinmeier closer to second term

German President Steinmeier closer to second term

33 seconds ago
 PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

37 minutes ago
 Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.