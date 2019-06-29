UrduPoint.com
Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber's Duet Secures Top Spot In Singles Charts

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 20 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:01 PM

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's duet secures top spot in singles Charts

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber topped the UK singles charts once again on Friday (June 28) with their duet "I Don t Care

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber topped the UK singles charts once again on Friday (June 28) with their duet "I Don t Care."The two singers beat out another duo for the top spot with Senorita by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello and fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes coming in at no.

2.Grime artist Stormzy remained in the charts for his hit single "Vossi Bop" at no.3, which features a cameo appearance from actor Idris Elba in its music video.The British rapper is set to headline Glastonbury music festival on Friday (June 28) on the iconic Pyramid stage.

Your Thoughts and Comments

