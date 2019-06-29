(@Aneesah05582539)

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber topped the UK singles charts once again on Friday (June 28) with their duet "I Don t Care."The two singers beat out another duo for the top spot with Senorita by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello and fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes coming in at no.

2.Grime artist Stormzy remained in the charts for his hit single "Vossi Bop" at no.3, which features a cameo appearance from actor Idris Elba in its music video.The British rapper is set to headline Glastonbury music festival on Friday (June 28) on the iconic Pyramid stage.