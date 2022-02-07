UrduPoint.com

Embattled Rappers Fight To Speak Out In Troubled DR Congo

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published February 07, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled DR Congo

"I don't sing to avenge my family, but because other innocent people who know nothing about politics continue to die," says imprisoned Congolese rapper Idengo

Goma, DR Congo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :"I don't sing to avenge my family, but because other innocent people who know nothing about politics continue to die," says imprisoned Congolese rapper Idengo.

"I wanted to change the country with my music -- it will help me to create a new Congo," he adds.

Idengo -- real name Delphin Katembo -- is the only surviving member of a family of five devastated by conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and exemplifies the challenges faced by dissenting artists as the bloodshed knows no end.

A military tribunal in December convicted Idengo and fellow rapper Muyisa Nzanzu Makasi over song lyrics deemed dangerous and detrimental to President Felix Tshisekedi and the DR Congo's army.

Tshisekedi placed the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri under a "state of siege" last May, aiming to intensify a military offensive against rebels, with soldiers replacing civil servants in key positions.

But the measures have not stemmed the killings, stoking anger among the local population and driving the two rappers' emotionally and politically charged music.

The men, who hail from North Kivu, spoke with AFP from their prison in the provincial capital Goma where they are awaiting an appeal hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Music Goma Hail Congo May December Family From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Sile ..

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

17 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

42 seconds ago
 India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

29 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 De ..

Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 Deaths - Response Center

19 minutes ago
 Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom ..

Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom to Reduce Carbon Emissions - R ..

19 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Truss Will Visit Russia on Th ..

UK Foreign Secretary Truss Will Visit Russia on Thursday - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>