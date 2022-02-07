Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled DR Congo

(@Aneesah05582539)

"I don't sing to avenge my family, but because other innocent people who know nothing about politics continue to die," says imprisoned Congolese rapper Idengo

"I wanted to change the country with my music -- it will help me to create a new Congo," he adds.

Idengo -- real name Delphin Katembo -- is the only surviving member of a family of five devastated by conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and exemplifies the challenges faced by dissenting artists as the bloodshed knows no end.

A military tribunal in December convicted Idengo and fellow rapper Muyisa Nzanzu Makasi over song lyrics deemed dangerous and detrimental to President Felix Tshisekedi and the DR Congo's army.

Tshisekedi placed the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri under a "state of siege" last May, aiming to intensify a military offensive against rebels, with soldiers replacing civil servants in key positions.

But the measures have not stemmed the killings, stoking anger among the local population and driving the two rappers' emotionally and politically charged music.

The men, who hail from North Kivu, spoke with AFP from their prison in the provincial capital Goma where they are awaiting an appeal hearing.