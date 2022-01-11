"Embrace Again" continues box office domination on Chinese mainland

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama "Embrace Again" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart with a daily revenue of 12.06 million Yuan (1.9 million U.S. Dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Telling the stories of ordinary people during Wuhan's COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, the film was the biggest winner in the three-day New Year holiday. So far, its total box office has amounted to 733 million yuan.

It was followed by crime thriller "G Storm" with a daily earning of about 9.36 million yuan.

In third place was domestic comedy "Another Me," which earned about 7.82 million yuan on its tenth day of release.