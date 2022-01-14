(@Aneesah05582539)

Domestic drama "Embrace Again" continued to lead the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the 14th day of its screening, raking in 10.7 million yuan (1.68 million U.S. dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday

The movie, which depicts the stories of ordinary people during Wuhan's COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, hit the silver screen just before the 2022 New Year Holiday.

As of Friday, it has continued to dominate the daily box office chart for two straight weeks, with its total box office reaching approximately 766 million yuan.

It was followed by crime thriller "G Storm" and domestic comedy movie "Another Me" placed second and third, respectively, ending the day with earnings of 7.87 million yuan and 7.04 million yuan.