"Embrace Again" regains top spot on Chinese daily box office chart

After being overtaken by "The Matrix Resurrections" on Friday and Saturday, domestic drama "Embrace Again" on Sunday regained the top spot on the Chinese mainland box office chart, statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :After being overtaken by "The Matrix Resurrections" on Friday and Saturday, domestic drama "Embrace Again" on Sunday regained the top spot on the Chinese mainland box office chart, statistics from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The tear-jerker finished the day with 15.

36 million Yuan (about 2.42 million U.S. Dollars) in box office sales, surpassing the sci-fi blockbuster's daily revenue of 11.74 million yuan. Its total box office revenue has now reached over the 800-million-yuan threshold and is still growing.

Crime thriller "G Storm" stayed steadily in third place with a daily income of 9.7 million yuan, amounting to its total box office to 544 million yuan.