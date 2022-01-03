UrduPoint.com

"Embrace Again" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office Chart

Chand Sahkeel Published January 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Sunday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Sunday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film raked in nearly 98 million Yuan (around 13.3 million U.S. Dollars) on its thrid day of screening.

Domestic comedy movie "Another Me" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 7.46 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by "G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise. The film generated 72.5 million yuan on its third day of release.

Related Topics

Storm Film And Movies China Wuhan Bo Lead Sunday 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 ..

John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 virus

38 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago
 India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears ri ..

India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise

9 minutes ago
 Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicro ..

Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

9 minutes ago
 China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations ..

China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations in operation

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.