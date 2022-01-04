"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film raked in nearly 54 million Yuan (around 8.5 million U.S. Dollars) on its fourth day of screening.

Domestic comedy movie "Another Me" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 47.7 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by "G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise. The film generated 40.5 million yuan on its fourth day of release.

