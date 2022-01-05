UrduPoint.com

"Embrace Again" Still Leads Chinese Box Office Chart

Chand Sahkeel Published January 05, 2022 | 02:47 PM

"Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office chart

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Tuesday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.

Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film raked in more than 23 million Yuan (around 3.6 million U.S. Dollars) on its fifth day of screening.

It was followed by "G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise. The film generated 19.6 million yuan on Tuesday.

Domestic comedy movie "Another Me" ranked third on the box office chart, raking in around 17.6 million yuan on its fourth day of release.

