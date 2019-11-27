UrduPoint.com
Emilia Clarke Reveals Lot Of Drinking During Shot For Last Christmas

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot for Last Christmas

The actress says write Emma Thompson was also her partner in crime.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Emilia Clarke on Wednesday reveled that she drank heavily during shooting for Last Christmas.

According to the details, Actress Emilia had a lot of fun during her shoot for Last Christmas and said that writer Emma Thompson was also her partner in crime. Talking to Heat Magazine, Emilia also shared her experience of working with British actress.

“We had many things together; we also did a lot of drinking together,” said Eimilia, adding that “We had it not just in the Christmas market scene but also in a lot of other places,”.

She also went on to say that she wanted to do a lot and wanted to celebrate life, drink and be happy. “I just like to enjoy my time and look forward to everything I have planned,” she further said.

Last Christmas is about life struggle of Kate while Emilia the major role in it.

