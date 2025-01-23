'Emilia Perez' Lauded In Hollywood But Criticized In Mexico
Chand Sahkeel Published January 23, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Despite its huge international success, including a leading 13 Oscar nominations, "Emilia Perez" faces criticism in Mexico, where the transgender narco-musical has been accused of trivializing raging drug-related violence
Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Despite its huge international success, including a leading 13 Oscar nominations, "Emilia Perez" faces criticism in Mexico, where the transgender narco-musical has been accused of trivializing raging drug-related violence.
French director Jacques Audiard's Spanish-language production shattered the record for the most academy Award nominations for a non-English-language movie on Thursday, after winning four Golden Globe Awards.
It will vie for the Oscars for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international film, as well as multiple song, score and sound nods.
But in Mexico, where a spiral of cartel-related violence has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, the reaction has been less enthusiastic.
"The film trivializes the problem of the missing in Mexico," argues a petition on the Change.org website that had more than 11,000 signatures calling for the movie to be pulled before its scheduled Mexican release on Thursday.
"It is an insensitive film, disrespectful to our culture that goes far beyond drug trafficking and the pain of thousands of families," it added.
Angie Orozco, mother of one of the more than 100,000 people missing in Mexico, told local media that while she did not object to "Emilia Perez" being a musical, "it should be approached in a respectful way."
"I hope that we can make use of all this noise, going beyond the superficial," she said.
The film stars Karla Sofia Gascon as a bloodthirsty narco who, after transitioning to life as a woman, helps relatives of the missing.
The movie also features "Avatar" star Zoe Saldana, singer-actress Selena Gomez and Mexican actress Adriana Paz.
Gascon became the first openly trans acting Oscar nominee, in the best actress category, while Saldana was nominated for best supporting actress.
In stark contrast, the frosty reception in Mexico began in October at the Morelia Film Festival, where the film drew lukewarm applause.
Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto ("Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon"), launched an early salvo late last year against "Emilia Perez," which was mainly filmed in a studio in France.
Apart from the presence of Paz, the film "feels inauthentic and it really bugs me," he said in an interview with Hollywood news outlet Deadline.
"Especially when the subject matter is so important to us Mexicans. It's also a very sensitive subject," he added in reference to drug-related violence.
Audiard has rejected criticism that the film misrepresented Mexico, but acknowledged on Thursday in an interview with AFP that he perhaps "handled it clumsily."
Ahead of the nominations, he told AFP in Bogota said that some scenes in the film deliberately sought to "defy credulity" and that his goal was to tell stories that are "both local and universal."
"It's a Spanish-language film that was shot in Paris. It's a mongrel film," he said.
Recent Stories
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
More Stories From Showbiz
-
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico23 minutes ago
-
Coralie Fargeat hails Oscar nomination as only woman director4 minutes ago
-
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico4 minutes ago
-
Oscar nominees in main categories3 hours ago
-
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling5 hours ago
-
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir6 hours ago
-
Actress Jannat Zubair surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers1 day ago
-
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show2 days ago
-
Death anniversary of Salma Mumtaz being observed2 days ago
-
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral2 days ago
-
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers2 days ago
-
Actress Kubra Khan confirms her wedding in February3 days ago