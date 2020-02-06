UrduPoint.com
Eminent Bollywood Lyricist Tanveer Naqvi Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Eminent Bollywood lyricist Tanveer Naqvi remembered

The 101st birthday of eminent Bollywood lyricist Tanveer Naqvi is being observed on Thursday

The 101st birthday of eminent Bollywood lyricist Tanveer Naqvi is being observed on Thursday.

Born on February, 06, 1919 in Lahore, Tanveer Naqvi started his professional career by giving lyrics to famous songs of Swami in early 40s.

After migration to Pakistan, he also had given songs for Bollywood's super hit films Koel, Jhoomer, Ayaz, Salma and many more during golden period of 60s and 70s, private news channel reported.

His songs sung in melodious voice of Noor Jahan were echoing in the hearts and minds of the people even today.

