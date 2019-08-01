UrduPoint.com
Eminent Classical Singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan Passes Away

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 10 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:55 PM

The eminent classical singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan passed away after heart attack here on Thursday. He was 72

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The eminent classical singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan passed away after heart attack here on Thursday. He was 72.

According to family sources, he was laid to rest at Tando Yousuf Graveyard in presence of large number of relatives, artists and area people.

Ustad Hameed Ali Khan belonged to a family of classical singers and was the brother of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Rajab Ali Khan, the family sources informed and added that he was awarded "Sitara e Imtiaz" on his services in the field of music.

