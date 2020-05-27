UrduPoint.com
Eminent Qawal Amjad Sabri’s Mother Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Eminent Qawal Amjad Sabri's mother passes away

The condolence messages are pouring in on social media from the fans of great Qawal  over demise of his mother in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The mother of popular qawwal late Amjad Ali Sabri died after a prolonged illness in Karachil here on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer would be offered after arrival of her son Sarwat Qadri and daughter from abroad.

“My grandmother died today,” Talha Sabri confirmed.

“She had been ill for sometime,” he added.

The fans and lovers of eminent qawal Amjad Sabri are expressing grief over the sad demise of his mother. They also have expressed condolence with the family through their messages on social media.

