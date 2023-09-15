Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

(@Abdulla99267510)

Upon clinching the Miss Universe Pakistan title, Erica Robin expressed her gratitude and humility, emphasizing her desire to showcase Pakistan's exquisite beauty to the world.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Erica Robin, celebrated as a symbol of beauty, has achieved the coveted title of "Miss Universe Pakistan 2023," making history as the first Pakistani woman to attain this prestigious honor.

She hailed from Karachi.

The beauty pageant featured a diverse group of contestants hailing from various regions of the country, including Hira Inam from Lahore, Jessical Wilson from Rawalpindi, Pakistani-American Malika Alvi from Pennsylvania, and Sabrina Wasim.

She highlighted Pakistan's rich culture, often overlooked by the media, and praised the people of the nation for their generosity, kindness, and hospitality.

Erica Robin extended an invitation to all to visit Pakistan, savor its delectable cuisine, and explore its captivating natural wonders, from snow-capped mountains to lush green landscapes.

In her role as Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin will officially represent her country at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in El Salvador later this year.

This remarkable moment marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, as it marks the country's debut in the world-renowned Miss Universe competition, with a total of five models set to compete on the global stage.