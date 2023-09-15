Open Menu

Erica Robin Becomes First Miss Universe Pakistan, Heads To Global Stage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

Upon clinching the Miss Universe Pakistan title, Erica Robin expressed her gratitude and humility, emphasizing her desire to showcase Pakistan's exquisite beauty to the world.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Erica Robin, celebrated as a symbol of beauty, has achieved the coveted title of "Miss Universe Pakistan 2023," making history as the first Pakistani woman to attain this prestigious honor.

She hailed from Karachi.

The beauty pageant featured a diverse group of contestants hailing from various regions of the country, including Hira Inam from Lahore, Jessical Wilson from Rawalpindi, Pakistani-American Malika Alvi from Pennsylvania, and Sabrina Wasim.

Upon clinching the Miss Universe Pakistan title, Erica Robin expressed her gratitude and humility, emphasizing her desire to showcase Pakistan's exquisite beauty to the world.

She highlighted Pakistan's rich culture, often overlooked by the media, and praised the people of the nation for their generosity, kindness, and hospitality.

Erica Robin extended an invitation to all to visit Pakistan, savor its delectable cuisine, and explore its captivating natural wonders, from snow-capped mountains to lush green landscapes.

In her role as Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin will officially represent her country at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place in El Salvador later this year.

This remarkable moment marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, as it marks the country's debut in the world-renowned Miss Universe competition, with a total of five models set to compete on the global stage.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore World Visit Rawalpindi El Salvador Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

13 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

18 minutes ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

28 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

43 minutes ago
 ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

12 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

12 hours ago
 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz