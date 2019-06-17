UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esha Gupta Champions The Cause Of Environment Protection

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:35 PM

Esha Gupta champions the cause of environment protection

Known for lending her support to several charitable causes, including women's safety and animal welfare, Esha Gupta has decided to support causes related to the protection of the depleting natural resources

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Known for lending her support to several charitable causes, including women's safety and animal welfare, Esha Gupta has decided to support causes related to the protection of the depleting natural resources.The talented actress, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming crime suspense drama, One Day: Justice Delivered, has been quite vocal about issues related to the environment on her social media platforms thereby creating awareness among her followers.From taking part in cleaning drives at beaches in Mumbai to advocating for animal welfare rights, Esha has also passionately been part of campaigns related to tree plantations and promoting plastic ban.

In fact, Esha ensures that her family and friends also avoid using plastic commodities.In her recent post, she shared an important message which mentioned, "Plants underpin all life on earth, they provide the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat, as well as making up the backbone of the world's ecosystemsso plant extinction is bad news for all species."She even made a strong statement on her social media when she said, "You know all those shows and films about Earth's extinction, we are not far from it."

Related Topics

Mumbai World Film And Movies Social Media Esha Gupta Women Post Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese ..

11 minutes ago

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading ..

12 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

12 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Get by June 25 Offers on Unio ..

2 minutes ago

Four more filtration plants to be added to the saf ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.