Esha Gupta champions the cause of environment protection

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Known for lending her support to several charitable causes, including women's safety and animal welfare, Esha Gupta has decided to support causes related to the protection of the depleting natural resources.The talented actress, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming crime suspense drama, One Day: Justice Delivered, has been quite vocal about issues related to the environment on her social media platforms thereby creating awareness among her followers.From taking part in cleaning drives at beaches in Mumbai to advocating for animal welfare rights, Esha has also passionately been part of campaigns related to tree plantations and promoting plastic ban.

In fact, Esha ensures that her family and friends also avoid using plastic commodities.In her recent post, she shared an important message which mentioned, "Plants underpin all life on earth, they provide the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat, as well as making up the backbone of the world's ecosystemsso plant extinction is bad news for all species."She even made a strong statement on her social media when she said, "You know all those shows and films about Earth's extinction, we are not far from it."