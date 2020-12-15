Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches five million followers on Instagram

(@fidahassanain)

The actress got popular in Pakistan after her amazing role in Ertugrul Ghazi.

INSTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Renowned Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reached five million followers on Instagram.

Esra who became more popular due to her excellent role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the five million milestone this week.

She also got equally popular in Pakistan soon after her role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and she was appearing commercial ads on local Pakistani channels.

Now a days, she is seen appearing in romantic crime drama series Ramo.