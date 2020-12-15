Esra Bilgic Aka Halime Sultan Reaches Five Million Followers On Instagram
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:33 PM
The actress got popular in Pakistan after her amazing role in Ertugrul Ghazi.
INSTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Renowned Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reached five million followers on Instagram.
Esra who became more popular due to her excellent role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the five million milestone this week.
She also got equally popular in Pakistan soon after her role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and she was appearing commercial ads on local Pakistani channels.
Now a days, she is seen appearing in romantic crime drama series Ramo.