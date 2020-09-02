Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecting to her clothes

(@fidahassanain)

An Instagram follower of the actress has objected to her clothes that she should not wear such and such clothes to which she responded that he should not follow her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan came down hard upon a critic of her clothes on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagam, Esra Bilgic shared a picture on which a Pakistan fan criticized her, saying that “Please don’t wear such dresses Halima Baji. Not good,”.

At this, Esra Bligic gave strict response, advising the fan not to follow her if he did not like her dresses.

She wrote: “Let me give you a little advice. Don’t follow me thank you,”.

Earlier, Esra Bilgic shared a photo on Instagram wearing a bikini but she turned off comments to avoid criticism.

The Turkish actress faced criticism on numerous occasion whenever she shared any picture or video on her social media accounts. However, she liked her Pakistani fans and now started appearing in ads on local Pakistani tv channels. She had also expressed her wish to visit Pakistan soon.