Esra Bilgic Looks Stunning In New Picture

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

Esra Bilgi who is known as Halime Sultan got popular through her leading role in record-breaking drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Turkish model and Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looked stunning in her new pictures went viral on social media on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous Turkish actress posted her new photos with the cast of her new drama series Ramo.

The actress shared the new photos with a caption: “Son 2 gün...RAMO.” She looked charming in her new pictures.

She got fame in Pakistan through her role in record-breaking drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul Ghazi.

More Stories From Showbiz

