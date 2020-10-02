Esra Bilgic  shares note about life, faith and love

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says if she had not believed in faith, life and love she would have been convincted in fact that everything is a disorderly, damnable and perhaps devil-ridden chaos.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Esra Bilgic known as Halime Sultan has shared an interesting note about faith, love and life that she believed in life, loved the people who loved her and had faith in orders of the things.

Taking to Twitter, the Turkish top star said that if she did not have faith in all these things she would have been convinced in fact that everything was a “disorderly, damnable and perhaps devil-ridden chaos.

“Do you know I've been sitting here thinking to myself: that if I didn't believe in life, if I lost faith in the people I love, lost faith in the order of things, were convinced in fact that everything is a disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos,” said Esra Bilgic.

She said: “if I were struck by every horror of man's disillusionment still I want to live. Having once tasted of the cup, I would not turn away from it till I had drained it!,”.

She posted the message both in Turkish and English languages. Esra Bilgic rose to fame with her role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. Currently, Esra is seen in crime drama Ramo.