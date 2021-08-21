Esra leaves fans through teaser of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar

(@fidahassanain)

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has left her millions of fans swooning over her first trailer of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Ugur Gunes is the co-star in the new drama serial.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared the first trailer of the drama.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars praised the 28-year old Turkish star for her amazing performance in the upcoming drama. In a video posted by the actress on Facebook-owned app, she is seen dancing her heart.

She thanked her fans and followers on social media for their love and support.

Esra had earlier posted a stunning picture from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar, with a message, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you,”.

She also wrote: “New teasers and the pictures are on the way!,”.