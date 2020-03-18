UrduPoint.com
Eurovision 2020 Song Contest Cancelled Over Coronavirus: Organisers

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Eurovision 2020 song contest cancelled over coronavirus: organisers

The annual Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam has been cancelled due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The annual Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam has been cancelled due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," Eurovision's organisers said in a statement.

