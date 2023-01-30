Eva B ties knot with Musician Mudassar Qureshi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The couple has confirmed their new journey by sharing beautiful photos of different occasions of their main life event on the social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Jan 30th, 2023) Pakistan’s first female rapper Eva B tied knot with musician Mudassar Qureshi, the reports said on Monday.

Tha Kana Yaari singer announced her marriage with Mudassar Qureshi on her Instagram.

She shared a picture, with a caption, “Finally! Alhamdulillah,”.

Waqar Hussain who is a popular makeup artist, also confirmed the marriage of the singer as he shared several pictures and photos of the bride wrapped in the bridal attire.

He captioned a picture, “First Look!”.

Sharing another image, she revealed the henna design for her "big day."

Some videos also went viral on the social media in which she could be seen wearing a red ensemble with heavy golden and green embroidery. A couple of golden bangles and a watch completed her look.

Previously, she had shared pictures and videos of her engagement on the social media.

She also shared a photo of her cake that read, "Happy engagement, S (loves) M."