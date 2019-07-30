Everybody deserves second chance in love: Malaika Arora

(@Aneesah05582539)

Indian actress Malaika Arora has said that everybody deserves a second chance in love, and that people should take it with an open mind

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Indian actress Malaika Arora has said that everybody deserves a second chance in love, and that people should take it with an open mind.In a statement, Malaika said that In India, for a woman to take a second chance in love is still a taboo.

"It is a taboo is because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind," she told."It is part of being in the public eye, of being in this business.

I think the sooner you make peace with it, the better things works out for you. Also, I feel we are all quite comfortable with it right now," said Malaika.It is to be mentioned here that Malaika has taken divorce from Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a 16-year-old son, Arhaan. However, she is currently in relationship with the much-younger actor Arjun Kapoor.