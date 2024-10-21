Durefishan Saleem is set for the blockbuster new play Sanwal Yaar Piya, and many of its fans have become excited and the critics had their discussion too.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) This huge main serial has been directed by Wajahat Rauf on Geo tv. The combination of Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar is very good, promising a fun storyline with love and family themes.

This Sanwal Yaar Piya trailer has created hype among the people. The two main actors' chemistry is shown through the short video, where they seem involved in every twist in the storyline. The fans who have started a stampede on social media to voice their passion and say what they think about the choices of the actors, where a great many people have said wonderful things about the talent of these actors, are among the cast. The writing is great and the drama is interesting, so it is assumed that it will be loved by the audience.

As the premiere of Sanwal Yaar Piya approaches, the buzz around it keeps on increasing. The audiences are excited to witness the story: how it starts and what the characters are like are the issues they are interested in. The combination of the popularity of Durefishan Saleem and the already established career of Ahmed Ali Akbar thus adds to the interest in the drama.

Sanwal Yaar Piya is nothing ordinary on television it brings together the industry to give quality entertainment. While they are waiting for the first meeting, the demand for the show will grow and it will become one of the most discussed dramas of the season.