Excitement Builds For Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Durefishan Saleem is set for the blockbuster new play Sanwal Yaar Piya, and many of its fans have become excited and the critics had their discussion too.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) This huge main serial has been directed by Wajahat Rauf on Geo tv. The combination of Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar is very good, promising a fun storyline with love and family themes.
This Sanwal Yaar Piya trailer has created hype among the people. The two main actors' chemistry is shown through the short video, where they seem involved in every twist in the storyline. The fans who have started a stampede on social media to voice their passion and say what they think about the choices of the actors, where a great many people have said wonderful things about the talent of these actors, are among the cast. The writing is great and the drama is interesting, so it is assumed that it will be loved by the audience.
As the premiere of Sanwal Yaar Piya approaches, the buzz around it keeps on increasing. The audiences are excited to witness the story: how it starts and what the characters are like are the issues they are interested in. The combination of the popularity of Durefishan Saleem and the already established career of Ahmed Ali Akbar thus adds to the interest in the drama.
Sanwal Yaar Piya is nothing ordinary on television it brings together the industry to give quality entertainment. While they are waiting for the first meeting, the demand for the show will grow and it will become one of the most discussed dramas of the season.
Recent Stories
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media5 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed2 days ago
-
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry2 days ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed5 days ago
-
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir7 days ago
-
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder7 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat9 days ago
-
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights10 days ago
-
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar10 days ago
-
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar11 days ago
-
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj12 days ago
-
Veteran actor Mazhar Ali passes away in Karachi13 days ago