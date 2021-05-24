"F9: The Fast Saga" Leads China Box Office

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, continued leading China's box office chart on Sunday, the third day of its release.

Featuring a new adventure with the leading characters as high-performance drivers, the movie raked in 190.9 million Yuan (about 29.6 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for over 75 percent of the total daily box office sales.

The previous two entries in the series, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) and "Furious 7" (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

"love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, came in second with daily sales of 27.5 million yuan on the day.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took the third place on the daily box office chart, generating a revenue of 12.6 million yuan.