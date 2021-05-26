UrduPoint.com
"F9: The Fast Saga" Leads China Box Office

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, continued its dominance on China's box office chart on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, continued its dominance on China's box office chart on Tuesday.

Featuring a new adventure with the leading characters as high-performance drivers, the movie raked in 48.33 million Yuan (about 7.54 million U.S. Dollars) on Tuesday, accounting for more than 65 percent of the daily market share.

The movie had garnered 993 million yuan on the Chinese mainland market since its debut on Friday.

The previous two entries in the series, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) and "Furious 7" (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

"love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, came in second with daily sales of 10.17 million yuan on the day.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took the third place on the daily box office chart, generating a revenue of 6.93 million yuan.

