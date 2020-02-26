UrduPoint.com
FACE Foundation Starts Traditional Dance Classes

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) will start new batch of traditional dance classes with different genres from Thursday (February 27) for young aspirants from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamaba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Foundation for Arts, Culture and education (FACE) will start new batch of traditional dance classes with different genres from Thursday (February 27) for young aspirants from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

FACE foundation in collaboration with Urban Tehalka Dance Studios has been organizing these classes over a year in capital offering an opportunity to keep this form of art alive in the country.

New batch of the classes will start Thursday while classes would be held every Monday and Thursday between 6:30 - 7:30 in the evening.

Talking to APP, an official of FACE said these classes aimed at providing a healthy physical activity to the youth of the city filled with energy and passion.

He said "Our target audience is everyone who has a passion for all kinds of dance genres along with helping those who didn't have time to burn some calories in the usual routine."The classes were designed around all kinds of dance genres including Bhangra, Hip-Hop, Semi-Classical and Zumba, he added.

TheFACE was a platform that encourages artists and artisans to create relevant and socially viable works in their communities while providing avenues to engage and connect with wider audiences.

