FACE to arrange musical night on Nov 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Foundation for Arts, Culture and education (FACE) will arrange an exciting musical night titled "Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki" on November 27 for music lovers of twin cities.

Featuring, an Islamabad based vibrant and passionate singer� Adnan Qureshi, the musical night was likely to provide an opportunity to people from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come and enjoy musical night with peaceful and mesmerizing ambiance.� �� �According to an official,emerging dance groups will also entertain�the onlookers with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves.

�������������He said that �Adnan has performed in various competitions and� stage shows�nationally and internationally adding that�he will�enthrall the audience with his melodious perfomance.���������������������������� �����������Children under 12 not allowed and strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitisers, he stated.