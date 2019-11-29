UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fahad Mustafa Congratulates Faysal Qureshi For His Game Show

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

Fahad Mustafa congratulates Faysal Qureshi for his game show

Faysal Qureshi is not going to host any morning show. He revealed in an interview that he wants to do something new and exciting

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Faysal Qureshi is not going to host any morning show. He revealed in an interview that he wants to do something new and exciting.He is hosting a game show Khush Raho Pakistan' which will be a prime time Pakistani Game Show which will air on BOL Entertainment.This show will be different from other game shows happening around the country.

It will have different segments and other exciting surprises.The Bashar Momin actor with his charm and witty attitude will make sure that the audience enjoys the show. They will not just be treated with gifts but they will leave with a smile on their faces.Fahad Mustafa who also hosts a famous game show congratulated his mentor Faysal Qureshi for his new journey.

He tweeted, "All The Best to My Mentor My BiGBROTHER Faysal Qureshi for his New Show ..IM Sure you will RoCK."

Related Topics

Pakistan Bol Fahad Mustafa All From Best

Recent Stories

Three Jailed for Plotting Terrorist Attack in Melb ..

4 seconds ago

Life remains severely affected due to continued lo ..

11 seconds ago

Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

7 minutes ago

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief on Outlet Losing Office in ..

4 minutes ago

15 including police personnel injured in scuffle b ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.