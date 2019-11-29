Fahad Mustafa congratulates Faysal Qureshi for his game show

Faysal Qureshi is not going to host any morning show. He revealed in an interview that he wants to do something new and exciting

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Faysal Qureshi is not going to host any morning show. He revealed in an interview that he wants to do something new and exciting.He is hosting a game show Khush Raho Pakistan' which will be a prime time Pakistani Game Show which will air on BOL Entertainment.This show will be different from other game shows happening around the country.

It will have different segments and other exciting surprises.The Bashar Momin actor with his charm and witty attitude will make sure that the audience enjoys the show. They will not just be treated with gifts but they will leave with a smile on their faces.Fahad Mustafa who also hosts a famous game show congratulated his mentor Faysal Qureshi for his new journey.

He tweeted, "All The Best to My Mentor My BiGBROTHER Faysal Qureshi for his New Show ..IM Sure you will RoCK."