Faisal Qureshi Welcomes Baby Boy

Chand Sahkeel 33 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

Pakistani versatile actor Faisal Qureshi on Saturday welcomed his baby boy

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistani versatile actor Faisal Qureshi on Saturday welcomed his baby boy.The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcome master FARMAAN QURAISHI aka #FQ and need your prayers and love he is new in the world".Faisal also posted a picture of the baby with him on Instagram.

