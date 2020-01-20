Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

Pakistani versatile actor Faisal Qureshi on Saturday welcomed his baby boy

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistani versatile actor Faisal Qureshi on Saturday welcomed his baby boy.The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcome master FARMAAN QURAISHI aka #FQ and need your prayers and love he is new in the world".Faisal also posted a picture of the baby with him on Instagram.