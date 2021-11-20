Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th Death Anniversary Is Being Observed Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:21 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) The 37th death anniversary of legendary poet and writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz is being observed on Saturday (today).
Faiz Ahmed Faiz was born in 1911 in Sialkot.
Faiz earned wide recognition for his work that influenced urdu literature all over the world. His poetry has been translated into several languages including Russian and English. He was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan and international awards including the Lenin peace award by the Soviet Union in recognition of his services.