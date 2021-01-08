UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Confirms Suicide Of British Model Stella Tennant

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

Family confirms suicide of British model Stella Tennant

British model Stella Tennant, known for her androgynous, aristocratic style and who was the face of campaigns by top designers, killed herself last month, her family said

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :British model Stella Tennant, known for her androgynous, aristocratic style and who was the face of campaigns by top designers, killed herself last month, her family said.

Tennant died in Scotland on December 7, five days after her 50th birthday. Police said at the time there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Stella had been unwell for some time. So, it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her," her family said late on Thursday.

They described Tennant as a "beautiful soul".

Rocketing to fame as a teenager in the 1990s when she appeared in British Vogue magazine, she had a long and successful career, working as a catwalk model and face of campaigns for Chanel, Valentino and Versace.

She appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics along with fellow models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

Her death prompted tributes from top designers including Stella McCartney, who said it was "sad, horrific news".

British Vogue described her as "one of fashion's most beloved and idiosyncratic personalities" and a "groundbreaking figure in the history of British style".

Tennant was the grand-daughter of Deborah Mitford, the Duchess of Devonshire, who died in 2014.

The model was married to French photographer-turned-osteopath David Lasnet and the couple had four children.

Related Topics

Police Married Died London Moss David December Olympics Family From Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 minute ago

South Africa announces squad for Pakistan tour

13 minutes ago

UFC kicks off 2021 with Fight Island Triple Header ..

16 minutes ago

Armenian President Has Coronavirus With Complicati ..

3 minutes ago

EU to hold videosummit on virus fight on Jan 21

3 minutes ago

Enemies trying to destabilise Pakistan, sabotage C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.