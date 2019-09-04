Family court issues notice to actor Mohsin Abbas

A family court on Wednesday issued notices to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas on a suit filed by his wife for dissolution of marriage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A family court on Wednesday issued notices to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas on a suit filed by his wife for dissolution of marriage

Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted the proceedings on suit filed by Mohsin's wife Fatima Sohail.

A counsel on behalf of Fatima argued that Mohsin Abbas subjected his client to torture and hurled threats. He submitted that his client did not want to live with her husband and pleaded with the court for issuing a decree of dissolution of marriage.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to Mohsin Abbas for Sept 17 and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fatima Sohail shocked social media after posting on Facebook that she has been allegedly suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, in July last.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and other charges.

However, On August 27, the Defence-C police presented a report before an Additional District and Sessions Judge wherein it was submitted that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of passing threats to his wife but the charges of breach of trustand demanding money could not be proved in the investigations.