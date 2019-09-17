UrduPoint.com
Family Court Summons Actor Mohsin Abbas, Wife For Sept 23

Chand Sahkeel 54 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:49 PM

A family court on Tuesday summoned actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail for Sept 23 on a suit, filed by the latter for dissolution of the marriage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A family court on Tuesday summoned actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail for Sept 23 on a suit, filed by the latter for dissolution of the marriage.

Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted the proceedings on the suit. Fatima Sohail, through her plea, submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her.

She submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and pleaded with the court for issuing a decree for dissolution of her marriage.

Fatima Sohail had shocked the social media last July by posting on Facebook that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and on other charges. On Aug 27, the police presented a report before an additional district and sessions judge, where in it was submitted that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of giving threats to his wife, but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved during the investigation.

