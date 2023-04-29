Famous comedian Munawar Zarif remembered

Famous comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was remembered on his death anniversary on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Famous comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was remembered on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Munawar Zarif appeared in more appeared in over 300 movies in just 16 years from 1961-1976.

After a marvellous film career as a top comedian, he became a film hero first in the film Pardey Mein Rehney Do and then in the title roles and hero in the same year Banarsi Thugg and Jeera Blade.

His fans had named him 'Shehenshah-i-Zarafat' or the 'King of Humour'.

He was awarded three times with the Nigar Award for his outstanding performance in Bharo Phool Barsao, Zeenath and Ishaq Deewana.

Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976, in Lahore.