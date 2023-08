Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

Birth anniversary of famous film, TV actor and comedian Rafi Khawar popularly known as `Nanha' was observed today Friday, born on August 4, 1942, Rafi Khawar started his career in 1966 featuring in the Urdu film `Watan ka Sipahi.' He worked in many films and TV dramas including "Alif Noon"

He got two Nigar Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedian in 1977 and 1983.

He died on June 2, 1986 in Lahore apparently committing suicide.