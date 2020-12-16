Famous film actress Firdous Begum passes away

Veteran Pakistani film actress Firdous Begum died of brief illness at the age of 75, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Veteran Pakistani film actress Firdous Begum died of brief illness at the age of 75, here on Wednesday.

The actress was rushed to hospital on Monday in critical condition where she was diagnosed with brain hemorrhage.

Firdous Begum whose real name was Parveen started her career in 1963 from film Fanoos.

Her films- Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat were among her popular films while her film Heer Ranjha earned a lot of fame, in which, she played the role of Heer.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of actress Firdous Begum and extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

She said that Firdous Begum was a versatile actress, whose her work in films would be rememberedforever.