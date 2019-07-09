Famous Film, TV Actress Zaheen Tahira Passes Away
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 42 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned film and tv artist Zaheen Tahira passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.
She was 73 and under treatment at a hospital for cardiac disease.
Her meritorious works include ptv dramas 'Amawas', 'Aroosa', 'Adha Chahra' and 'Khuda Ki Basti'.
She was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and life time achievement award.