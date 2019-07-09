Famous film, TV actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned film and tv artist Zaheen Tahira passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

She was 73 and under treatment at a hospital for cardiac disease.

Her meritorious works include ptv dramas 'Amawas', 'Aroosa', 'Adha Chahra' and 'Khuda Ki Basti'.

She was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and life time achievement award.