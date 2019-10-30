Famous filmmaker Khwaja Khurshid remembered on death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Famous filmmaker, writer and music composer, Khwaja Khurshid Anwar was remembered on his 35th death anniversary on Wednesday.

According to ptv news, Khwaja Khurshid Anwar gained tremendous popularity in Pakistan and India and is widely credited as being one of the most original and inventive music directors of his generation.

He was born on March 21, 1912 in Mianwali, His father Khawaja Ferozuddin Ahmad was a well-known Barrister settled in Lahore, who had a love for music so much so that he had a huge collection of gramophone records of Indian classical and neo-classical music and his precocious son had an unhindered access to them all.

In the weekly soirees of music organized by his father in his house, renowned music maestros used to perform, and it was here that the young Khurshid Anwar developed a taste for classical music.

In 1934, viewing Khrshid Anwar's keen interest, Khan Sahib Tawakkal Hussain took him under his tutelage in 1934.

Khurshid Anwar was also a brilliant student at Government College, Lahore. In 1935, having topped in the Masters in Philosophy, he appeared in the examination for Indian Civil Service but due to his political and anti-Raj activities, the colonial masters would not let him share power.

Interestingly, he had also absented himself from the prize-distribution ceremony of the Punjab University, Lahore. When his name was called to receive the Gold Medal in Philosophy, nobody turned up.

The British Chancellor of the Punjab University who was awarding medals remarked that the student having forgotten to receive the medal is a true philosopher. The emphasis in Khursheed Anwar's compositions was always on melody and purity of raags.

In some of his wistful numbers, his sailing flutes in the foreground and violins in the background convey to the listener the true feeling of a broken heart.