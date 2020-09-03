UrduPoint.com
Famous Ghazal Singer 'Habib Wali Muhammad' Remembered

Famous ghazal singer 'Habib Wali Muhammad' remembered

Renowned ghazal and film playback singer Habib Wali Muhammad was remembered on his 6th death anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned ghazal and film playback singer Habib Wali Muhammad was remembered on his 6th death anniversary on Thursday.

Born in Rangoon, Burma in 1924, Habib Wali Muhammad embarked his singing career during the 1950s when he was in his early 20s in Bombay.

He participated in several local music competitions.

He recorded two ghazals 'Lagta Nahin Hai Jee Mera Ujrray Dayaar Mein' by Bahadur Shah Zafar and Mirza Ghalib's 'Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat'.

Hailing from an industrialist background his family surname was Tabani, a Memon business family, he moved to Pakistan along with his family during the late 1950s and utilized his business education which he studied in the United States to set up Shalimar Silk Mills, electronic channels reported.

Music was never his profession but a leisurely pursuit.

In 1970, he sang two ghazals for the film Baazi, 'Aashiyaan Jal Gaya' and 'Raatein Theen Chaandni' establishing his reputation in his new homeland.

He died on September 3, 2014 after a protracted illness at the age of 93.

More Stories From Showbiz

